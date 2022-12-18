A man missing from the Wollongong region has been located after police appealed for the public's help to find him.
A search was underway for Matthew Gibbnick, 34, who was last seen at a home in Beacon Street, Bulli on Sunday.
Officers immediately started a search after Mattew was reported missing, and about four hours later, it was confirmed he had been found.
Police thanked the community for their assistance.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
