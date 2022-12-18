The secret to a happy and long life is to be "naughty but don't get caught", according to the Illawarra's latest centenarian.
Mona Parsons celebrated her 100th birthday at the Coniston Hotel on Sunday with a photo-board proving the long-time Port Kembla resident loves to have fun.
Daughter Lynne Rigby said after living in the steel city all of her life, her mother only recently moved to an aged care facility in September but has become the life of the party at Piper House.
Mona is one of eight siblings (four have passed on) and said some used to think "living under the stack" could cause health problems but she claims she proves that theory wrong.
"We used to go and collect cow manure during the day, because it was the best way to keep mosquito's away," she recalled from her younger years.
"We must have stunk too."
Mona began her career in the Australian Army at the age of 19 and said she thoroughly enjoyed her two-and-a-half years serving the country during World War II.
She trained as a stenographer and went on to work in Sydney, attaining the rank of Sargeant in 1945.
She met her late husband John, a Navy officer, while in the army and they eventually married and had five children.
"When the older children were able to help the little ones, mum got a job at the Bonds clothing factory in Port Kembla [where] she worked until she retired at 60," son Graham said.
Of her eight siblings, Mona has three surviving (and herself), with those who have passed on living until their '80s and '90s.
