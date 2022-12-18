Ali Day will have ground to make up when the Nutri-Grain Ironman series returns in 2023 following a tricky opening weekend of competition at Manly Beach.
The Kiama product finished the first two rounds of action placed in third spot in the standings, but is just a handful of points behind leader Matt Bevilacqua and second-placed Ben Carberry, a former teammate of Day's at Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC.
Northcliffe's Bevilacqua set the tone on Saturday, shooting out of the blocks in impressive fashion before powering home in a sprint finish to beat two-time series champion Day.
"I made a few mistakes out there today, but I'm really happy to take the win and start the series with a bang," Bevilacqua said afterwards.
"I didn't feel great, and I just tried to build into it...at those times you've just got to make sure you stay at the front and go when you can.
"I couldn't believe it at the end...there was no waves. Every time we went out, a set held us up, but then coming back there was nothing.
"I got to the beach, had to sprint up next to him [Day] but I was so happy to cross the line first."
Sunday proved a tougher day of competition for reigning series winner Day, who finished the round in sixth place. Jackson Borg led the charge in round two to claim victory from Corey Fletcher and Carberry, who capped off a strong weekend in the water.
"I've really wanted this for a long time. Coming down that last wave and seeing Benny [Carberry] not on it... I couldn't believe it," Borg said.
"The first few races, I was just trying to stay out of the bottom six, and save a few of my biscuits for the last race.
"But I was just able to string things together, hang in there and that's really what this format is about."
Leading the way in the Ironwoman's series heading into 2023 is Georgia Miller, who enjoyed two strong rounds in Manly.
Miller finished the opening round in third position, behind winner Lizzie Welborn and Olivia Corrin, before powering ahead to secure the victory on Sunday.
In an enthralling finish, four athletes went head-to-head in a sprint up the beach, with Northern Beaches product Miller winning from Lana Rogers, Tayla Halliday and Welborn.
"I called the Northern Beaches home until I was 22 years old... I raced for Freshwater as a nipper, and then I moved to Manly and then Newport. I've only been on the Gold Coast for four years," Miller said.
"It is still home to me, and very special to be here. I remember being here watching my now coach Naomi Flood when I was little, and absolutely loving it.
"And now for me to be here, in the first race back at Manly since then, and winning, is really special."
The 2022/23 Ironman and Ironwoman series will resume on January 14 and 15 at Maroubra Beach.
