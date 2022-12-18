Man dies after alleged assault in Bellambi, crime scene established

A man has died following reports of an alleged assault in Bellambi on Sunday evening, with a crime scene established.
Emergency services including a Toll rescue helicopter were called to Turner Esplanade, Bellambi about 6.25pm on Sunday, December 18.
Wollongong police officers arrived at the scene and found a man, believed to be in his 40s, suffering a wound to his neck.
Police started CPR on the man as they waited for paramedics to arrive, however, he died at the scene.
A crime scene has been established which will undergo forensic examination.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed to the Mercury that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
