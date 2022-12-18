Woman dies in Albion Park Rail unit after 'concern for welfare' call to triple-0

A 28-year-old man is assisting police with their investigation after a woman died in an Albion Park Rail unit on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called to a unit on Boonerah Street just after 11pm following reports of a concern for welfare.
Paramedics found a woman seriously injured inside the unit and tried to save her, however she died at the scene.
The victim is believed to be aged in her 30s.
Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District have established a crime scene as an investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding the death.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.