Woman dies in Albion Park Rail unit after 'concern for welfare' call to triple-0

Updated December 19 2022 - 10:14am, first published 7:49am
A crime scene was established at Boonerah Street in Albion Park on Sunday night. File picture.

A 28-year-old man is assisting police with their investigation after a woman died in an Albion Park Rail unit on Sunday night.

