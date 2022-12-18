Wollongong property tycoon, community leader and sporting identity Simon Kersten has been elected as the new chair of Destination Wollongong with his sights set on bringing festivals back to town.
Mr Kersten will take over the reins from long-serving former chair and Wollongong Deputy Lord Mayor Tania Brown, who recently retired from the role.
"Wollongong is at the precipice of some significant opportunities right now," Mr Kersten said.
"Our challenge is to capitalise on the recent exposure of our city and create long-term recurrent business in addition to the amazing one-off opportunities we've had."
Mr Kersten, founder and managing director of Colliers Wollongong, said DW would continue to focus on engaging major investment through the exposure received for the city with new hotel development opportunities, a new festival site for the city and the continuation of progress for 55 kilometres of legalised mountain biking tracks on Mount Kembla.
"We have some challenges in bringing festivals back to our city and we're spending a lot of time on that at the moment in addition to looking for our next major sporting event," he said.
"We're also hoping that there might some positive news on the cruise ship front in the coming months which will be game changer for our local hospitality sector."
In October, the Mercury reported on the demise of Stuart Park at North Wollongong due to continued rainfall, making it unsuitable at present for the return of major festivals.
At the time, the Major Events Manager at DW Jeremy Wilshire had said they were looking into the viability of holding festivals in alternative locations like Port Kembla and Fairy Meadow.
Destination Wollongong general manager Mark Sleigh paid tribute to the legacy left by Cr Brown and said Mr Kersten would lead the city's peak tourism and major events organisation into an exciting new era of opportunity.
"It has been a privilege to work alongside Tania over the past 10 years as we oversaw the delivery of our Olympic moment, the UCI Road World Cycling Championships, the launch of the cruise industry in Wollongong and the first super league match played outside of the UK to name a few highlights."
