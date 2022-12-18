Illawarra Mercury
Founder of Colliers Wollongong Simon Kersten new chair for Destination Wollongong

By Newsroom
Updated December 19 2022 - 9:54am, first published 8:30am
Destination Wollongong chair Simon Kersten wants to continue to focus on engaging major investment through the exposure received for the city with new hotel development opportunities, a new festival site for the city and the continuation of progress for 55 kilometres of legalised mountain biking tracks on Mount Kembla. Picture by Adam McLean.

Wollongong property tycoon, community leader and sporting identity Simon Kersten has been elected as the new chair of Destination Wollongong with his sights set on bringing festivals back to town.

