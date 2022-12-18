Welder working in Shellharbour missed flight home after he wound up in court

A pipeline welder from Queensland working in Shellharbour has missed his flight back home after he wound up in court amid allegations he damaged property.
Michael Vanderburg, a father-of-four, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Sunday from the police holding cells following his arrest.
Vanderburg asked for bail so he could spend Christmas with his family, adding he had already missed his early morning flight back home due to being kept in custody.
His lawyer, Julian Mufale, told the court Vanderburg had been contracted to work in Shellharbour and that he had no previous criminal history.
Vanderburg is facing three charges including entering a prescribed premises of any person without a lawful excuse and two counts of damaging or destroying property.
Registrar Tina McKenna granted Vanerburg conditional bail and ordered him to report to Lake Illawarra police immediately when he returns to Shellharbour in January, as well as the payment of a $1000 surety.
Ms McKenna warned that if he does not return, he could be extradited to face the charges.
Vanderburg will appear at Port Kembla Local Court on January 25.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.