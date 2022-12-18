Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Welder working in Shellharbour missed flight home after he wound up in court

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 19 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Vanderburg. Picture from Facebook.

A pipeline welder from Queensland working in Shellharbour has missed his flight back home after he wound up in court amid allegations he damaged property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.