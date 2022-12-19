A couple has been sentenced for animal cruelty after their "severely emaciated" and "chronically malnourished" pet Labrador was found dead in their backyard.
Craig and Kylie Hazelton, aged 53 and 50, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Monday where they were each handed an eight-month prison sentence to be served in the community.
According to court documents, RSPCA NSW inspectors responded to complaints of animal cruelty at the Hazelton's Albion Park address about 8.30am on August 22 this year.
Two inspectors walked around the back of the property to find the female golden Labrador, named Molly, lying dead on the concrete in a small sectioned-off area of the yard.
The dog was in a "severely emaciated" (thin) condition with with almost no muscle mass, court documents said.
In the yard, inspectors found a disused food bowl, a water bucket with stagnant green water inside, and a food bowl with what appeared to be "very old" dog kibble.
Molly's body was seized and taken to Illawarra Animal Hospital.
Shortly after 9am, Dr Simone Brown performed a post mortem examination and noted Molly was estimated to have died 12 to 48 hours earlier.
Dr Brown also found there was nothing in the dog's stomach other than undigested grass.
There was no evidence of underlying disease that would have contributed to her emaciation or death, and there was failure to provide veterinary treatment for at least two months.
Molly was likely to have died of chronic malnourishment, Dr Brown determined.
The inspectors returned to the Hazelton's address on August 29 to interview the couple.
The pair admitted they were aware Molly was continually losing weight and that it had been an issue over the last few months.
They also admitted they did not seek veterinary advice or treatment, and put her deterioration down to her age.
Craig and Kylie Hazelton pleaded guilty to committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal earlier this year.
Magistrate Claire Girotto labelled the cruelty "quite a distressing matter" and said imprisonment was the only appropriate sentence.
"She would have suffered over a significant amount of time," Ms Girotto said.
"Animals are at a real disadvantage as they are entrusted with care by their owners."
On top of the prison sentence, the pair must also perform 100 hours of unpaid community service work and pay fines of $1000 each.
They are also banned from owning pets for two years.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.