Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Albion Park's Craig and Kylie Hazelton sentenced for leaving pet Labrador Molly 'chronically malnourished'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 19 2022 - 7:12pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig and Kylie Hazelton leaving Wollongong Local Court on Monday. Picture by ACM.

A couple has been sentenced for animal cruelty after their "severely emaciated" and "chronically malnourished" pet Labrador was found dead in their backyard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.