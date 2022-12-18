Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Murder charges laid following fatal stabbing in Bellambi

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated December 19 2022 - 10:39am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Bellambi

A 51-year-old man is set to face court on murder charges following a deadly stabbing in Bellambi on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.