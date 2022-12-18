Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Bellambi

A 51-year-old man is set to face court on murder charges following a deadly stabbing in Bellambi on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called to Turner Esplanade about 6.30pm following reports of an assault.
On arrival, officers were told two men had been involved in a fight that allegedly ended with a 52-year-old man being stabbed in the neck.
Police commenced CPR until the arrival of paramedics, however the man died at the scene.
A crime scene was established and an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the death.
A few hours later, a 51-year-old man was arrested at Tressider Place in Bellambi.
He was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with murder.
The accused was refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
