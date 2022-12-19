A man has been charged with murdering his "long-term friend" after he allegedly stabbed him in the neck on Sunday evening, a court has heard.
Paul John Cairney, 51, fronted Wollongong Local Court from custody on Monday.
The court heard the deceased victim, Jason Smith, had been living in a trailer at the back of Cairney's de facto partner's property on Turner Esplanade.
According to court documents, Smith and an unknown male attended the property about 5.25pm on Sunday.
Police will allege an argument erupted over "living arrangements" after Cairney asked Smith to move his trailer from the garage.
Cairney and Smith then allegedly started throwing punches at one another.
A person on the second-storey of the apartment allegedly filmed part of the interaction, which allegedly showed Cairney attempting to strike Smith with a baseball bat, court papers say.
Cairney then allegedly moved Smith's belongings out onto the roadway, which prompted another alleged altercation.
According to court documents, Cairney grabbed a "large knife" and allegedly stabbed Smith at the base of his neck.
Smith, who was "bleeding profusely", walked onto the road before he collapsed.
Cairney's partner called triple-0 and at about 6.30pm, police and paramedics arrived at the scene.
Attempts were made to revive Smith, however he was declared dead at 7.22pm.
A crime scene was established and efforts began to locate Cairney who allegedly fled the scene.
He was found at his home at Tressider Place, Bellambi about 10pm Sunday.
Cairney was arrested and charged with one count of murder.
Police say Cairney participated in an interview, where he allegedly claimed he stabbed Smith in "self-defence".
In court, Cairney maintained he acted in self-defence where he told Magistrate Claire Girotto Smith was allegedly armed with a knife.
"He attacked me first," Cairney said. "It's not murder, it's self-defence."
However police prosecutor Sergeant Kate McKinley disputed this claim and said Cairney was the instigator in the incident.
Defence lawyer Alyce Fischer told the court Cairney and Smith had been friends since the age of 13.
She added Cairney has epilepsy and is participating in a methadone program.
No formal pleas were entered.
According to court documents, no knives had been located by police as at 3am Monday morning.
Ms Girotto refused bail and adjourned Cairney's case to February 22 next year.
Shortly after Cairney fronted court, Superintendent Jason Box spoke to the media at a press conference outside Wollongong Police Station.
"Police are still searching a number of crime scenes to look for weapons and clothing that was used at the time of the incident," he said.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
