Details emerge over fatal Bellambi stabbing, man faces murder charge

A man has been charged with murdering his "long-term friend" after he allegedly stabbed him in the neck on Sunday evening, a court has heard.
Paul John Cairney, 51, fronted Wollongong Local Court from custody on Monday.
The court heard the deceased victim had been living in a trailer at the back of Cairney's de facto partner's property on Turner Esplanade.
According to court documents, the victim and an unknown male attended the property about 5.25pm on Sunday.
Police will allege an argument erupted over "living arrangements" after Cairney asked the victim to move his trailer from the garage.
Cairney and the victim then allegedly started throwing punches at one another.
Footage from a bystander allegedly showed Cairney attempting to strike the victim with a baseball bat.
Cairney then allegedly moved the victim's belongings out onto the roadway, which prompted another alleged altercation.
According to court documents, Cairney grabbed a "large knife" and allegedly stabbed the victim at the base of his neck.
The victim, who was "bleeding profusely", walked onto the road before he collapsed.
Cairney's partner called triple-0 and at about 6.30pm, police and paramedics arrived at the scene.
Attempts were made to revive the victim, however, he was declared dead at 7.22pm.
A crime scene was established and efforts began to locate Cairney who allegedly fled the scene.
He was found at his home at Tressider Place, Bellambi about 10pm Sunday.
Cairney was arrested and charged with one count of murder.
Police say Cairney participated in an interview, where he allegedly claimed he stabbed the victim in "self-defence".
In court, Cairney maintained he acted in self-defence where he told Magistrate Claire Girotto the victim was allegedly armed with a knife.
"He attacked me first," Cairney said. "It's not murder, it's self-defence."
However police prosecutor Sergeant Kate McKinley disputed this claim and said Cairney was the instigator in the incident.
Defence lawyer Alyce Fischer told the court Cairney and the victim had been friends since the age of 13.
She added Cairney has epilepsy and is participating in a methadone program.
No formal pleas were entered.
According to court documents, no knives had been located by police as at 3am Monday morning.
Ms Girotto refused bail and adjourned Cairney's case to February 22 next year.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
