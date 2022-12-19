Unsurprisingly Illawarra Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas defended Tyler Harvey after a journalist questioned whether his co-captain took the right shots in Sunday's loss to Melbourne United.
Harvey made only three of his 17 shots in the 88-77 loss.
His coach though was loathe to criticise Harvey for taking 'questionable' shots he had been celebrated for taking in the past.
Jackomas pointed to Harvey making crunch shots down the stretch in the Hawks' last win to United and recent double-overtime loss to Cairns.
"I'm sure he took some ones where people would question them but again we've celebrated some of those questionable ones as well," the coach said.
"I don't see it as it was a major problem tonight.
"I thought against Sydney we were three-point happy. Today we didn't make shots. I thought we got some good ones and I'm sure we had some bad ones just as they did....... but with Tyler you can't celebrate and then criticise without giving him a bit of leeway."
Speaking after the Kings loss on Friday, where he contributed 19 points at a respectable 40 per cent field goal percentage, but made only three of his 10 shots from outside the three-point arc, Harvey said he doesn't worry too much about the "makes and misses".
"I just try to give our team the best chance to win," Harvey said.
"Yes personally you want to shoot well every game, you want to play well every game but I'm not too worried about that, I just want to win games.
"These games are coming down to the wire. Early on in the year we weren't even in games to get to late-game situations like this so I know coach will have us ready and we will figure out ways to get these wins as we go through the year."
Jackomas said his team "sort of stuffed up"' their good chance to beat the Kings on Friday night.
He was equally disappointed after the loss to Melbourne, stating the Hawks needed to concentrate on doing the little things right.
"Obviously we've had some games where we haven't been in it and now the last three we've been in it....now we just need to find a way to win," he said.
"We don't want to over-complicate the game right now in the spot we are in.
"Maybe if it is something we are running down the stretch, maybe a defensive coverage.
"I thought we did a bad job on Chris [Goulding]. We found a way to keep him down a bit, and obviously I will have to look at it to really criticise, but he had a hell of a game today.
"I'm not taking anything away from him, don't get me wrong, but I just thought his points alone and our attention to him wasn't good enough where he got other guys open as well. I think he only had five points in the first half but [Mason] Peatling and the other guys got off from what he was doing."
Peyton Siva also expressed disappointment the Hawks couldn't get the job done against Melbourne but said the positive thing was the team was locked in and still competing well and not giving up on the season.
"Guys are still fighting out there, guys are still playing well," the point-guard said.
"We have a great group of guys. The positive thing is we are in games, we have just got to find a way to finish them, we can't find a way to win by one or two points, we have to actually go out there and win by 10 plus or something like that, we have to take it.
"We had our chances today. A couple of the shots go our way at the end of the game, especially in the fourth quarter when we took the lead, we had three really good looks from the three-point line, it just didn't fall.
"We make two of those then we go on our run, it is a different story.
"I'm glad our guys are still staying locked in because it is tough to keep losing games.
"We need to be better with our ball movement and limit our one quick pass shots going forward and continue to run our sets, run our offence and get the best shot not take the first ones that come.
"We have to encourage our guys to take the good shots, don't take the challenged shots and continue to get to the rim and continue to share the ball."
