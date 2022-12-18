Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Escarpment mountain bike project set to start construction in early 2023

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated December 19 2022 - 8:53pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACM file image of a mountain biker. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Work is set to start on the long-awaited Illawarra Escarpment mountain bike project in early 2023, with Mount Kembla planned for the first stage of works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.