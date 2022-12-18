Work is set to start on the long-awaited Illawarra Escarpment mountain bike project in early 2023, with Mount Kembla planned for the first stage of works.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) officially released the project strategy on Friday, which sets out where, why and how sustainable mountain biking can continue across the escarpment.
"The sheer scale and beauty of the Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area attracts riders from all over who want a unique nature-based adventure," said Kane Weeks, NSW NPWS South Coast Director.
"The strategy maps around 76 kilometres of formal mountain bike tracks across two areas near Mount Kembla and Balgownie.
"Our responsibility as land managers is to protect the biodiversity and cultural heritage of this highly-valued conservation area and balance recreation with conservation."
Network 1 will consist of 51 kilometres of tracks, and Network 2 (at Balgownie) will have a separate 25 kilometres of tracks.
"The networks will consist of a combination of upgraded existing tracks and new tracks," the strategy stated.
"Both locations will provide for a wide range of rider skill and ability, along with providing both ascending and descending single-use (cyclists only) alignments."
All 76-kilometres of biking tracks are expected to be complete in June 2024, after a long process of consultation and discussion with an array of different groups.
A spokeswoman for NPWS said the final strategy had been refined based on the outcomes of consultation, community input, and feedback from different groups - such as omitting plans for mountain biking at Mount Keira.
"The strategy aims to provide a safe, sustainable mountain bike network for a broad range of mountain bike riders on a variety of track types," the strategy stated.
"The track network has been designed with consideration to the physical, environmental and cultural constraints identified."
It's uncertain how many new jobs the project will create, but the NPWS spokeswoman said a Senior Project Officer has been employed and was in the process of finding a contractor to create the track network, including building new and upgrading existing tracks.
The studies that went into making the strategy:
Meantime, the Illawarra Mountain Bike Advisory Group was established in 2019 with representatives from the following organisations:
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
