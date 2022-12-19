The Illawarra Performing Arts Centre will mark its 35th birthday by closing its doors this week, but its all in the name of a face lift.
The building is getting a major overhaul and upgrades to roofing, heating, seating and a new hearing loop system.
Theatre shows and concerts will continue throughout the closure, but with programming at the Wollongong Town Hall instead.
This week, the area to the front of the Burelli Street building will be cordoned off to make way for the equipment and materials required for the extensive project that is set to be completed by around mid-2023.
"Since the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre was opened by King Charles III, the then Prince of Wales, on a summer's day in January 1988 it has hosted a wide variety of performances and social events,'' Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"While it was a cutting-edge building at the time, it's now showing signs of its age. If we want the building to be here for another 35 years, we need to bring it up to the mark.''
The refurbishment works include:
While the Arts Precinct will be fenced off, pedestrians will still be able to walk past the back of the Wollongong Art Gallery and Wollongong Town Hall buildings and past An Chut Chut to use Ethel Hayton Walkway to lower Crown Street.
There will be traffic control in place, as needed, such as when a crane is required to hoist materials needed to re-sheet the building's roof. The traffic control will help pedestrians, residents and business owners move through the precinct.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
