Amongst a packed house at the Fraternity Club in the early hours of Monday morning, Gabriela Caballero waited with bated breath.
The Argentinian-born Figtree research, who is a first-generation Australian, felt a sense of delight and anxiety as she cheered on her beloved heroes in their FIFA World Cup final against France.
The match proved to be a roller-coaster journey for all football supporters.
Argentina jumped out to a 2-0 lead at halftime thanks to a penalty from the little master Lionel Messi and an Angel Di Maria tap-in. It was a lead that they would hold for most of the second stanza, before French superstar Kylian Mbappe strung to life.
Mbappe struck truly from the penalty spot in the 80th minute, before firing home a goal minutes later to force the game into extra time.
The first period of extra time brought no reward, but Argentina didn't have to wait long in the second half, with Messi completing his brace.
However, the French refused to lay down, with Mbappe's penalty in the 118th minute capping a hat-trick and forcing the match to be decided by penalties. In an enthralling finish, Argentina prevailed 4-2.
"It was unbelievable, though I'm really upset that I can't be there [in Argentina]. The footage from there looks insane," Caballero said.
"It was an anxiety-inducing game, especially when France scored that second goal. And then we got to penalties - I really didn't want us to get to penalties - I had that sick feeling that you get when you're that nervous.
"But when the keeper [Emiliano Martinez] saved those goals, it felt incredible."
Former Sydney FC player and ex-Wollongong Wolves coach Jacob Timpano was also among the score of fans across Australia who got up early to watch the final.
Timpano said the result proved a fitting end to Argentina's campaign - and possibly Messi's time as an international footballer - while the game also highlighted Mbappe's incredible talent.
"On the day, I think Argentina definitely deserved to win and they got better as the tournament went on as well. Obviously Brazil getting beat in that quarter-final probably made their path a little more comfortable than it might have been, but they were deserved winners," he said.
"It was obviously Messi's time. I think that I read he said he's not going to retire from international football, but I suppose time will tell that, but it was huge for him.
"Mbappe's got another couple of World Cups ahead of him. He's already won one, and scored a hat-trick in another final. He will be one of the greats for the next 10 years, I'm sure."
Timpano added that Australian fans could take heart from the Socceroos challenging Argentina during their round of 16 clash. The eventual Cup champions prevailed 2-1, after Garang Kuol nearly pinched a late equaliser.
"I think in 2006, Italy went on to win it after they knocked us out. And we gave Argentina a great run as well," Timpano said.
"The opportunity that Kuol had at the end of the game, he was denied by a save from the keeper that was similar to the save he made in extra time [against France]. That's the matter of inches making differences. But I think we can take a lot from the performance that Australia put in."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
