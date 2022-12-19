Ty Oxley and his LawConnect crew will be doing their utmost to go one better than last year and win the Sydney to Hobart race this time around.
Thanks to a complete upgrade of LawConnect's communication system, the Wollongong sailor and his crew will also be on board the first boat of its kind to live stream an ocean race in its entirety.
"This is a game-changer for us. No one else has live streamed the Sydney to Hobart in the past. In fact no one else has done it in the world where they live streamed an ocean race for the entirety of it," Oxley said.
Ironically the upgrade to the communication system was needed after the water ballast blew up just hours into last year's race, causing the boat to lose power.
As a result, LawConnect was sailing towards Hobart the old-fashioned way.
"Last year we had a few computer issues. So this year we've gone full circle and we are now live streaming the race," Oxley said.
"We've done a full communications upgrade on the boat.
"We are the only boat with a KBH satellite dish at the back that can do broadband internet speeds that has allowed us to live stream the whole race so people can be sitting at home in their lounge room and log on and see what we are doing out in the ocean."
LawConnect owner Christian Beck came up with the idea to live stream the race.
Oxley headed up the project and brought on various industry partners as well as partnering with GoPro and KBH.
"Now we've got five GoPros on the boat, a satellite dome that can do high-speed internet and we can give that footage back to the public," he said.
"Our goal was to have it up and running for December 1 for the Cabbage Tree race and Australian Maxi Championships, which we managed.
"People can go to our YouTube channel and still see the videos from those races and then we will be streaming live on lawconnect.com/sailing for the Sydney to Hobart race."
Oxley said the crew were looking forward to starting the race on Boxing Day, having had a decent hit-out winning the Australian Maxi Championships on handicap.
"Comanche was the fastest and it was good to also race against Wild Oats and Black Jack," he said.
"We were out on the water every day so now we have a bit of downtime to get ready for Boxing Day. We're looking forward to the race."
