Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Authorities renew calls to find missing teen Emeliah Lawford

By Newsroom
December 19 2022 - 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emeliah Lawford was last heard from on Tuesday. Picture from Wollongong Police District.

Authorities have renewed their pleas to help find a teenager who has been missing from the Wollongong area for nearly a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.