Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Emeliah Lawford found after going missing from Wollongong

By Newsroom
Updated December 20 2022 - 8:13am, first published December 19 2022 - 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emeliah Lawford was last heard from on Tuesday. Picture from Wollongong Police District.

A 13-year-old girl who went missing from Wollongong a week ago has been found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.