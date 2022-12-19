A 13-year-old girl who went missing from Wollongong a week ago has been found.
Police reported that Emeliah Lawford was missing on Thursday, December 15, two days after she was last spoken to in Wollongong.
There were serious concerns for her welfare because of her young age.
Emeliah was found safe and well in Sydney on Monday, December 19.
That came the same day that police renewed their call for any information on her whereabouts.
