Authorities have renewed their pleas to help find a teenager who has been missing from the Wollongong area for nearly a week.
Police hold serious concerns for Emeliah Lawford, who was last spoken to on Tuesday, December 13.
Police records show Emeliah is 16-years-old, with concerns for her welfare because of her age.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, about 150 centimetres tall, with a thin build, long brown hair, and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white top and shorts.
"Police are continuing their inquiries to locate her and anyone who sees her of knows of her whereabouts is urged to call Wollongong Police of Crime Stoppers," a spokeswoman for Wollongong Police said.
Emeliah is known to frequent the Wollongong CBD and the St Marys, Rouse Hill and Liverpool areas.
Anyone with information on Emeliah's whereabouts is urged to contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
