Illawarra Blue Stars preparing for track challenge

The first part of the summer season has passed and athletes and officials will now look forward to a short Christmas break then it's back into the serious side of our sport.
Blue Stars celebrated with a break-up Christmas bash last Sunday and resume competition on Sunday, January 8.
Athletes had a relaxed Sunday with the funning of the usual Christmas skins, followed by a handicapped challenge 300 metres and a shot competition being judged the closest to a selected distance.
Cameron Chisolm, Liam Ryan and also Colin Clarson gave too much handicap away over 300m, with the three men running from scratch they could not make up the ground on Masters athlete Gianna Mogentale, who strode away to take out the event.
The proposed match-up challenge with Jonty Faulkner, Cameron Chisolm, Rohan Laurendet and Lachlan Parry did not eventuate due to athletes being injured or away at other commitments, but a proposed date will be given so these men can give it a full go to see who can take out this distance.
Joshua Baulch could also come into this challenge. He and Laurendet having a background of 400m-800m running, Chisolm mainly 200m-400m, with Faulkner is experienced at 100m, 200m, 400m and Parry one of the fastest men over 100m and 200m.
Meanwhile, a group of IBS athletes travelled to Canberra, as Masters athlete Lisa Quinn returned to competitive racing and was impressive in her first runs since an injury to her foot.
Her return saw her compete over 60m, 100m and 200m then she backed up with another clubmate, Sara De Vies, to run a good 2x200m.
De Vies also took part in the 60m, 100m and 200m and was pleased with her runs.
Now moving in Masters category, she will continue to race open as well as her Masters age bracket.
Ulladulla speedsters Jack White, Lauren Percival and Brodie McCluskey also made the trip to Canberra and were impressive over the same distances, with White making a return to the track after a back injury.
All three belong to IBS and train together in Ulladulla and are among the best in the state in their respective age brackets - Percival, now moving into the under-20 age bracket, McCuskey to the under-16 as does Jack White.
The second phase of the summer season will see one of the most popular track meets in the state, the Illawarra Track Challenge to be held on January 14.
This will be one of the first major meets for 2023 and feature the state 60m and one mile for both men and women, and will be conducted in age brackets.
Many of the state's leading sprinters and milers are expected to gather at Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre to not only compete in the state title events but the supporting events of 100m, 400m, 800m and 3 kilometres, with field events in long jump, javelin, and hammer.
The added 800m is sure to attract a lot of attention both in men's and women's divisions, with the state now having some of the best 800m runners in Australia.
Many of the non-state titles will be named after former topline athletes to coincide with the club moving into its 70th year.
