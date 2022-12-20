When Wollongong Homeless Hub and Housing Services put out a call for help after its food pantry cupboard became almost bare in the lead-up to Christmas, the Illawarra community rallied to help.
Donations of food, toys and other gifts rolled in, allowing the homeless hub to package up hampers for the clients on their books.
On Tuesday, staff and volunteers packed 170 food hampers into a truck to distribute to its 70 transitional clients and 100 crisis accommodation clients. They will also deliver two toys to each of the 68 children who are currently accessing transitional accommodation.
Wollongong Homeless Hub and Housing Services chief executive Mandy Booker told the Mercury in October that the current cost of living crisis was leading to increased demand on its service as well as a reduction in donations.
"We have seen an increase in demand for food services, which has depleted our supplies [and] the normal donors, the people who would usually put one or two extra things in their shopping trolley to donate to us, just aren't doing that," she said. "So it is a perfect storm."
The result was unusually bare emergency food pantry shelves at a time when they would usually be filled following its Spring Food Drive.
A decision was made to extend the drive up until Christmas and the call went out for donations via the Mercury.
Ms Booker said they were blown away by the response.
"Without the Illawarra community support we would not have been able to achieve it," she said.
"We have had some really good corporate donations.
"We also had a big response from volunteers; people who have come and helped with packing the hampers so the staff can continue to work."
Among the volunteers were managers and staff from a number of Woolworths stores, including Corrimal, Shellharbour, Kiama, Nowra and Campbelltown, who packed hampers and brought toys.
Staff from APM, H. Parsons Funeral Directors, Horizon Bank, MMJ Real Estate Wollongong and Fusion Training Solutions also helped sort, stock and pack hampers, while Endeavour Energy staff packed Christmas rough sleeper packs and added items to hampers. Many individuals also helped, often working outside under donated marquees.
Ms Booker said food hampers include "some chocolates and treats in there as well as a Christmas pudding and custard so people can have a little Christmas treat as well".
Having extra donations meant hampers could also be prepared for the weeks after Christmas, and for emergency clients over the festive season.
"Christmas Eve and Christmas Day we will be taking people in," she said.
"Often they are rough sleepers or people who need emergency accommodation. They might be fleeing domestic violence or a family breakdown, or there might be some environmental reason they can't stay in their home."
New clients can access crisis accommodation ranging from one to 30 days.
If they have not found permanent accommodation by then, transitional accommodation ranges from six to 18 months.
Among the families they are helping this year is a single parent with 10 children, who range in age from one to 17.
"They have been with us for three months," Ms Booker said. "They are experiencing financial hardship.
"They are working with our tenancies at risk Glider program as they are at risk of homelessness."
Ms Booker said the children most likely would not have received any gifts this year had it not been for the community donations.
Wollongong Homeless Hub and Housing Services will continue to take donations of food and gifts right up until this Friday, December 23. They still need gifts for children in the 13-18 age group.
"Often due to the transient nature, they do not get to take much with them so we are after gifts of something such as a movie voucher or for an event or something they can enjoy," she said.
You can drop in a gift or make a cash donation which can be used to purchase a gift.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
