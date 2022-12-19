A former Wollongong resident has turned her knack for storytelling into a fiction novel, drawing inspiration from her time spent covering small-town news as a journalist in regional NSW.
Canadian-born author Anne Keen, who spent years living in Wollongong when she first arrived in Australia, has released her debut novel Karamea House, set in Gloucester on the NSW North Coast.
After spending seven years as a journalist at the Gloucester Advocate, Ms Keen knows the quirks of living in small-town Australia, and the unique challenges that come with it.
"Some of the inspiration came from bits and pieces of stories that I maybe heard or people I met," Ms Keen said.
"It's kind of commentary on what it is like to live in a small town," she said.
The coming-of-age story follows a young woman grappling with her restrictive upbringing and forging her own place in the world.
For Ms Keen, making the jump from journalism to fiction wasn't a huge leap - she's been telling her community's story for years, but for fiction, she said it's more important to watch than listen.
"In journalistic pieces, you listen to people but being able to watch people and observing their mannerisms is important for fiction," she said.
"By watching people you can develop characters that are more than of just one type."
The novel took Ms Keen three years to write, and by the end, it was a very different story to what she imagined in the beginning, after major re-writes.
"The story started on one pathway and developed into something else," she said.
While she's still working on getting the novel into bookstores, Ms Keen said she'd already launched it in Gloucester, celebrating her work alongside the community that brought her story to life.
