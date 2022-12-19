Kiama's Ali Day has taken the Nutri-Grain Ironman series by storm in recent years, and a rising Illawarra talent could be set to follow in his footsteps.
Teenager Jayden Beaumont is showing great promise in surf lifesaving. The Thirroul SLSC member has enjoyed a superb 2022, including achieving impressive results at September's Lifesaving World Championships in Riccione, Italy.
The competition consisted of team and individual events in pool and beach/ocean swimming disciplines. Jayden's highlights included finishing second in the ironman category, while his older brother Jake claimed first in the open and board class, second in open ironman and third in open ski.
Thirroul SLSC club president John Dryden said it an impressive effort from the Beaumont siblings.
"It probably wasn't at the same level as the Australian championships. But, by the same token, Jake wasn't training for the event, he was actually working as a lifeguard in England and went over and competed at the back end of that," he said.
"For Jayden, it was a really good result for him because he was 15 and competing against 18-year-olds. It's actually quite amazing how big surf lifesaving is in Europe, there's a lot of countries in Europe who have surf lifesaving clubs. So it was still a strong competition."
Dryden said Jayden's efforts highlighted what he could achieve if he pursues an Ironman career, a competition which is headlined by two-time series champion Day.
"Jayden got his bronze [certificate] earlier this year, so he's really only starting out as a fully-fledged patrolling member. But Jake's done a couple of really good rescues for us in the time he's been patrolling on our beach," he said.
"I think Jayden's got the ambitions [for Ironman], so we'll just have to see how he goes over the next few years. The next three to four years will probably determine whether he gets there, but he's certainly very dedicated.
"Jayden and Jake both came through the Nippers at Thirroul and right the way through, you could see they were always in the water. They're really good members and from a good family."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
