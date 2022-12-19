Peyton Siva said it wasn't the reason the Hawks lost, but he was far from happy the start of their game against Melbourne United was pushed back almost 30 minutes.
The game at John Cain Arena on Sunday was set to tip-off at 4pm but had to be delayed after the earlier game between South East Melbourne Phoenix and Sydney Kings in Bendigo went to double-overtime.
The NBL made the decision to delay the game so both games could be shown live on ESPN.
Siva understood the decision but said it was "terrible" for the players.
"It's tough just because you go out there, you have your pre-game ritual, you have your pre-game routine and you get warm, you get ready for tip-off and then they pull you off and add 15 more minutes to the game," he said.
"At first it was just one overtime but then it went to double-overtime and guys don't know whether to stop warming up or continue.
"It is tough to stay locked-in. You already have your pre-game speech, you're out there, your energy is high, you go through warm-ups and everything and then just to have it stopped and delayed, it's pretty tough to get going again.
"You have to be professional about it, you can't really do anything about it, it is what the league is.
"But it is tough as a player to kind of stop-go, stop-go and it kind of delays the process of what you are used to going through as an athlete and as a player.
"You are just sitting around, fans are sitting around, they're anxious, they want to see the game.
"It is the same for players, when you get cold, your muscles get cold, it takes a while to get your rhythm back.
"It is tough for every player to get going."
Siva though reiterated the delay wasn't the reason why the Hawks lost 88-77 to United.
The point-guard, who took out the Tyson Demos medal for the Hawks player of the match in their Indigenous round clash against the Kings in Wollongong on Friday, said it was important the team continued to stick together in hard times.
"The positive thing is the guys are still locked-in, competing, playing well and not giving up on the season."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
