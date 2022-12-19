Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Peyton Siva said delaying Hawks v United game was 'terrible' for all players

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated December 19 2022 - 7:14pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peyton Siva won the Tyson Demos medal for the Hawks player of the match against the Kings on Friday.

Peyton Siva said it wasn't the reason the Hawks lost, but he was far from happy the start of their game against Melbourne United was pushed back almost 30 minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.