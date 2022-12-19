Skydiver suffers back injuries after becoming entangled in tree at Wilton

Emergency services are responding to reports a skydiver has had a rough landing near Wilton on Monday afternoon.
A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance said calls regarding the incident came through just after 2pm, with police and several paramedic crews heading to the scene at the corner of Picton and Wilton Park Roads.
It's understood the 24-year-old man became entangled in a large tree before a branch snapped, causing him to fall around 10 metres to the ground.
"It's a pretty significant fall," Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson Adam Dewberry told AAP.
A TOLL Ambulance Rescue Helicopter was also tasked to the scene, and could be seen hovering overhead.
Police and a Rural Fire Service crew have also been called for assistance.
It's understood the victim suffered possible ankle, hip and back injuries.
He was taken to a Sydney hospital by helicopter.
