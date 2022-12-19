Nuclear power works - just ask Great Britain: Letters, Tuesday, December 20

Response to the letter by Peter Corkish, "Nuclear proponents up against it" (Mercury, December 15) is correct because those in office are hard-left climate extremists.
The poor and those on welfare are only important to the left, until they get elected?
Mr Corkish nuclear power works. Just ask Sweden, Britain, Germany, Slovakia, America, Japan, China, France, India, Canada and Ukraine?
The McGowan government is shutting down their coal-fired power stations and have claimed their going 100 per cent renewables this summer.
Yet, forgot to mention that four huge diesel engines are the back up 24/7 power for that state. Likewise, in July the Greens claimed the ACT was powdered by 100 per cent renewables? Yet, it receives over 70 per cent of power from NSW which is powered by 80 per cent of coal-fired power plants.
The hard-left are happy to race towards 100 per cent renewables while not realising you need back up reliable power which is either coal or nuclear.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
Re "Lakeside land up for grabs" (Mercury, December 15), the answer is no!
There is no need to develop every square centimetre of lakeside land. It is not "surplus to requirements" as suggested by the State Government. The aerial shot that accompanied the article is all telling. Directly opposite the Kully Bay East Park is a lake of metal roofs and to the south, housing that appears to dip into the edge of Lake Illawarra, to the exclusion of others.
An invitation to "businesses, community groups, not-for-profits and any other interested parties" (read property developers) to come up with ideas for this precious lakeside area is absurd, it must remain a public park with access by all.
Chris. Cartledge, Wollongong
The Lake Illawarra Authority, abolished in 2014, is sadly missed. They fixed broken jetties around the lake and as far as I remember, had no proposal to commercialise the shores of Kully Bay East Park (Illawarra Mercury, December 15, 2022). The park, now considered by the state government as "surplus to requirements", stretches along the eastern shores of Lake Illawarra between Warrawong and Primbee.
The government has advertised the site on the Real Commercial website stating the "lakeside precinct provides a blank canvas to create a substantial land-mark development from a significantly underutilised existing site".
This will open a can of worms and I suggest not the beneficial type. An eight-hectare greenfield waterfront site is the dream of property developers. I say leave it as a passive recreation area, we have precious few.
Peter Van der Roo, Wollongong
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.