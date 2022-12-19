Illawarra Mercury

Nuclear power works - just ask Great Britain: Letters, Tuesday, December 20

December 20 2022 - 4:00am
Response to the letter by Peter Corkish, "Nuclear proponents up against it" (Mercury, December 15) is correct because those in office are hard-left climate extremists.

