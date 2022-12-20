Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Illawarra social worker to fight allegations she sexually assaulted teen client

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 20 2022 - 7:42pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image of girl in the dark.

A female social worker has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female client while under her care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.