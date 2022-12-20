Illawarra social worker to fight allegations she sexually assaulted teen client

A female social worker has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female client while under her care.
The 26-year-old Illawarra woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Monday where she was granted bail.
The woman is facing three charges including aggravated sexually touching another person and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a victim while under the accused's authority.
In documents tendered to the court, the alleged victim was placed into temporary care on December 15, 2022 at a home used by a support organisation in the Illawarra.
Two days later, the accused allegedly drank alcohol with the child in the kitchen.
They allegedly had a conversation where the accused told the child her age. The woman allegedly commented the 15-year-old was mature for her age.
Police will allege the child felt "drunk" before the pair moved upstairs to the child's bedroom.
The accused allegedly sat behind the child on the bed with her legs around her.
According to court documents, the social worker then allegedly touched the child's breasts over her clothing and rubbed her thigh.
The worker then allegedly suggested she give the child a massage.
The 15-year-old allegedly laid face down on the bed, with the accused sitting on top of her.
She allegedly inserted her fingers into the child's vagina, to which the child allegedly said "that's not what they do", indicating it wasn't a typical massage.
The child allegedly got off the bed and put her clothes back on.
When the accused left, the child allegedly sent texts to witnesses before packing her belongings.
A witness called police and the child was taken to hospital where she underwent a Sexual Assault Investigation Kit.
The following day, police arrested the social worker. She denied the allegations and any drug or alcohol use.
Police allegedly found empty alcohol cans at the house and an image from the child depicting the social worker holding the bong.
Defence lawyer Alyce Fischer told the court the woman vehemently denied the allegations and that a relative was able to provide a $20,000 surety.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the case against the accused was not entirely weak, however granted bail noting she has no prior criminal history.
Ms Girotto ordered the woman to reside in Blacktown, to report to police three times per week, and to not contact or go near prosecution witnesses.
She is also prohibited from engaging in child-related employment and from being around any child under 18.
The woman's matter will return to court on February 22.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
