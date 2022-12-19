Four Illawarra aged care facilities battle pre-Christmas COVID outbreaks

There are currently four COVID-19 outbreaks at Illawarra aged care facilities, according to the federal government's latest national snapshot.
The biggest outbreak is at Kiama's Bluehaven Bonaira, where 15 residents and 10 staff have COVID.
Warrigal Mount Terry has 12 cases in residents and less than six staff cases, and has also reported some deaths in the current outbreak.
As there are less than six deaths, the government's report does not record the exact number.
The Mount Terry facility has been hit hard by COVID-19 this year: in May it was ranked by the United Services Union among facilities with the highest death tolls across the country up until that point.
Additionally, seven residents and less than six staff are reported to have the virus at IRT Woonona, and there are seven staff cases at the Garrawarra Centre.
These are among more that 5000 active COVID-19 cases in 720 active outbreaks in residential aged care facilities across Australia recorded as at 8am on December 15.
There have been 171 new outbreaks, 48 new resident deaths and 4269 combined new resident and staff cases reported in the latest week, with 60 of these new outbreaks in NSW.
With 1698 staff cases across the country, many facilities are relying on surge staff with 2543 in the past 7 days.
"In the past 7 days (to 16 December) surge workforce providers have assisted 94 residential aged care homes," the report says.
"These shifts include roles for GPs, nurses, care workers, allied health workers, executive and ancillary staff."
While cases remain high, trend graphs in the report show that they are well below the numbers reported in the January and July peaks.
Last week, NSW Health said broader case data indicated that the current COVID wave had peaked in the state.
Older people continue to account for a large proportion of the state's death from COVID-19, with 41 of the 56 deaths recorded in the latest week's statistics in NSW in people over 80.
Aged care residents accounted for 23 deaths, with seven dying in hospital and 15 at an aged care facility.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.