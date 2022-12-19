A Mollymook home has been destroyed in a fire, with NSW Police appealing for public assistance, treating the blaze as suspicious.
Emergency services were called to Bannister Head Road on Sunday, December 2022 at about 2.45am following reports of a house well alight.
Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze.
However despite efforts, the home was extensively damaged.
Officers attached to the South Coast Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the cause of the blaze.
Anyone with any information is being urged to call Ulladulla police on 4454 8599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
