Police officers hold serious concern for a missing Sydney mother and her three children, known to frequent the Wollongong area, as the children may be without their medication.
The missing children live with conditions that require medication, which they do not currently have in their possession, police say.
Police were told 36-year-old Elizabeth Harpley and her sons Mathew Harpley, 10, Christopher Harpley, 9, and Mitchell Devine-Harpley, 5, were last seen at Koshigaya Park, Campbelltown on Sunday.
Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate the family, who may be in the company of a 49-year-old man known to them, and may be travelling in a red Jeep with QLD registration plates 061 VKM.
Elizabeth is described as being of Caucasian appearance and heavily pregnant.
She has medium brown hair, and was last seen wearing jeans, a black t-shirt and a cardigan.
The boys are described as being of Caucasian appearance, with slim builds.
They are known to frequent the areas of Campbelltown and Wollongong in NSW, and Pullenvale in QLD.
Police are urging anyone who sees the children to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Anyone with information about the family's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.