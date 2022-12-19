Illawarra Mercury
Man charged with murder after woman dies in Albion Park Rail unit

Updated December 20 2022 - 9:55am, first published 7:10am
A man has been charged over the death of a woman in a unit complex on Boonerah Street, Albion Park Rail.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Albion Park Rail on Sunday night.

