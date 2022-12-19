A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Albion Park Rail on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called to a unit complex on Boonerah Street just after 11pm on Sunday following concerns for a woman's welfare.
When they arrived officers found a 37-year-old woman with serious injuries inside a unit.
Despite the efforts of police and paramedics, the woman died at the scene.
Officers arrested a 28-year-old man at the property a short time later and took him to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was charged with murder.
The man was refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
Residents of Boonerah Street were unaware of the incident until news reports on Monday.
"Generally it's a pretty quiet street," a woman who did not want to be named said.
"I don't know of her at all."
Neighbours nearby reported hearing little out of the ordinary on Sunday night before police arrived to check on the woman's welfare.
"I heard car doors slamming but that was about it," another said
