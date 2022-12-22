Dawn or dusk for snapper capture, amid difficult fishing conditions

Securing most of the preferred natural bait, hasn't been a problem of late and fresh slimy fillets have been a standout on the reddies in recent times. This weekend should see most of the reds starting to disperse off the shallower reefs and out to the deeper areas as the sea calms down and your best bet in tangling with them, would be working the edges of the bait schools with fresh strips of whatever bait fish is in the bait schools.