Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dawn or dusk for snapper capture, amid difficult fishing conditions

By Gary Wade
Updated December 22 2022 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graeme Wilson is all smiles for his first ever trout capture.

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait and Tackle at Corrimal said he wished he had some better fishy news to report but due to southerly that started blowing mid to late last week, there was very little to report other than a few luderick, hiding on the recognised inner harbours at Bellambi, Wollongong and around Port Kembla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.