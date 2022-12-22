Dawn or dusk for snapper capture, amid difficult fishing conditions

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait and Tackle at Corrimal said he wished he had some better fishy news to report but due to southerly that started blowing mid to late last week, there was very little to report other than a few luderick, hiding on the recognised inner harbours at Bellambi, Wollongong and around Port Kembla.
Hopefully the southerly pushed some better water into our coastline with many trying their luck from the Wednesday just gone as the wind and sea abated.
It was interesting to see the white knuckles holding on as a few crews tested themselves with the decreasing surging swells, but no news just yet on captures.
The snappers should be in close after this bump as with the abundance of food that would have been dislodged due to waves and swell, giving them a seafood smorgasbord. The low light hours will be the best time to hit the shallows to target them, as they feed in the murky conditions.
Securing most of the preferred natural bait, hasn't been a problem of late and fresh slimy fillets have been a standout on the reddies in recent times. This weekend should see most of the reds starting to disperse off the shallower reefs and out to the deeper areas as the sea calms down and your best bet in tangling with them, would be working the edges of the bait schools with fresh strips of whatever bait fish is in the bait schools.
Beaches and rocks should fish well after this bump with new gutters formed on most beaches and many anglers are keen to chase a jewy or bream and flathead to put on the table for Christmas lunch.
The rocks on the leeward side of the southerly have had lots of blackfish action as have the harbours, with plenty of fish moving in to seek shelter out of the swell, fresh weed and the weed flies both have been accounting for some solid drummer and blackfish over the last week.
Don't overlook suspending a peeled prawn in the same washes you are fishing, as Mr Bream or Mr Trevally will be cruising around your burley trail.
Two kingfish originally tagged in very different locations, have been recaptured off Yamba on the same day by the same fisher.
The first kingie was originally tagged on 27 December 2020 by Scott Lihou, who was fishing offshore of Port Lincoln, SA and measured 126cm and estimated at 14 kilos.
Fast forward 249 days to 2 September 2021, and the fish was recaptured by a commercial fisher who was fishing around Yamba, NSW and weighed 22.5kg upon recapture.
Showing considerable growth during its time at liberty, the fish travelled some 1300 nautical miles.
The second fish was recaptured on the same day and in the same location by the same fisher.
However, this king wasn't sporting a NSW DPI tag, rather a New Zealand gamefish tag so a quick email across 'the ditch' to Fisheries counterpart John Holdsworth from Bluewater Marine Research determined that this fish was originally tagged at Gannet Island offshore of Raglan, New Zealand on 14 February 2018 by keen angler Richard Hart.
Richard measured the fish at 97cm and it was estimated to be 10kg however upon recapture, it weighed 20.8kg. and was at liberty for 1296 days and was caught more than 1165 nautical miles from its original release location.
Historically, there have only been three other reported recaptures of New Zealand tagged kingfish in Australian waters.
All three fish were originally tagged at the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand and two were recaptured at Montague Island and the other was recaptured at Jervis Bay.
A south coast drop off location has been recently added to the Research Angler Program (RAP).
Boss Outdoor, Market Street Merimbula, has come aboard the network and is the 34th site now willing to accept your frames.
If you are interested in donating a frame or two, to the RAP and either live or holiday in the Merimbula area, drop in to Boss Outdoor where they already have available, donation labels and bags to wrap and store until Fisheries staff can collect.
If you want to get involved, all you need to do is donate the frames (or skeletons) of mulloway, snapper, kingfish, dusky flathead or blue spot flatties after you fillet them for your table.
With each frame you donate to the RAP, you not only get to find out interesting biological information about your fish, but you also get a chance to win one of five fantastic $50 fishing tackle vouchers in their monthly prize draw.
To find out more on the program, search on DPI website for NSW Research Angler Program.
