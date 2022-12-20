Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JORDAN WARREN and JOSH BARTLETT discuss the recent release of competitions next season by Football South Coast, revealing the first promotion and relegation between leagues since before COVID-19.
WARREN: Well Josh, 2019 was the last year we could chat promotion and relegation between the Premier League, District League and Community League, but after battling a COVID-19 pandemic then going through La Nina weather this season, we can finally anticipate some new teams in each competition.
The biggest movement was Woonona - 2020 league champions - dropping out of the competition altogether due to a range of issues but mainly a committee not willing to take on another season in the top flight. As a result, District League champs Helensburgh will compete in the IPL for the first time in a long while.
In the District League, the biggest movers into the competition are Gerringong - who have been looking to promotion for a long time and have only been prevented from moving up from Community League due to COVID-19. They feature former Olympic striker Josh Hawker, who terrorised defenders in the amateur competition in 2022.
Kiama - who finished last in District League - were spared relegation due to Woonona dropping out. Bellambi will also remain in the top flight despite finishing with the wooden spoon as a result of the Sharks.
So Josh, how do you expect Helensburgh and Gerringong to fare in the IPL and IDL respectively?
BARTLETT: First, it's great reward for two teams who have been so impressive in their respective leagues in not just 2022, but in recent seasons.
The Thistle have dominated the past two District League campaigns, sitting comfortably in top spot before last year's competition was cut short due to COVID. They took it to the next level this year. Andy Paine's team went through the regular season undefeated, only falling short of a perfect season when they lost the grand final in a thriller to Unanderra.
Helensburgh have gained a reputation for boasting a stacked squad, and that won't change in 2023. Their key cogs like inspirational skipper Luke van Zyl, Vaughan Patterson, Brad Watts and Liam Unicomb have all recommitted, while the Burgh have also added former Sydney FC midfielder Dylan Caton. And with Paine already having previous IPL coaching experience at Bellambi, I definitely don't think they will just make up the numbers - I can see them even competing for finals next season.
As for Gerringong, this promotion has been a long time coming, with the side dropping just a handful of matches in the past three seasons. For a long time they have been vocal in their push to jump up to District League and they also won't want to just make up the numbers.
Similar to Burgh, the Breakers have re-signed a host of their talent, led by the likes of Hawker, gloveman Joel Lockard and Nick Astin. Under the guidance of Brad Boardman, I can definitely see this side giving the DL competition a real shake in 2023.
As you mentioned earlier, these two promotions were only made possible on the back of Woonona dropping out of the men's premiership. Club president Scott Kell told the Mercury that the Sharks didn't have enough committee members to support staying in the IPL, with Woonona set to continue focusing on the growth of their women and juniors.
It's been just over two years since the Sharks created club history by winning their first Premier League premiership. Jordan, can you explain how this has happened so quickly?
WARREN: It's really hard to fathom that we won't be seeing Woonona compete in the IPL. They are one of not only the region's - but Australia's - oldest clubs and to see them fall is disappointing. It smacks of Portsmouth in the UK - finishing in the top half on the EPL in early 2000, then winning the FA Cup in 2008, to now be mid-table in the English League One.
But for the Sharks, they have never been a club rich with funds to attract the best players and that's what made their 2020 victory so remarkable.
The league championship-winning side were full of youngsters like Jeremy Lopez, Taro Regan-Williams, Jai Mellor, Tyler Bromham-Fuller and, of course, Jair Fernandez had a sensational season between the sticks.
But following their first-placed finish - many of the players left in search of a higher level and in the end the club was left with nothing to show for their successes.
It's the nature of football these days, once you win something, players will generally look for another challenge.
And, of course, Josh you made the point about the lack of committee members and the fact the junior committee weren't fussed on taking on the reins of an IPL side and that's fair enough.
It's a big enough job as it as.
Hopefully for the Sharks the club heads in the right direction and we will see the former league champions back in the men's competition sometime in the near future with a bunch of Woonona-based players that are competing for the juniors as we speak.
Just changing the attack a bit - what do you make of Bellambi remaining in the IPL? They re-signed coach Steve Dimitrievski for a year in the DL but will be remaining in the top flight.
BARTLETT: It's an intriguing situation. Dimitrievski re-committed to the Rosellas with the view to building his team in DL before eyeing a return to the IPL down the track.
Bellambi will definitely want to forget 2022. They were hit hard by injuries and illness throughout their campaign on their way to winning just one game.
However, thanks to Woonona's decision, the Rosellas now get a reprieve to remain in the top flight.
Bellambi were the last team to gain Premier League promotion in 2019, so I reckon it's cool that they will get another chance - hopefully they can take the opportunity with both hands.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.