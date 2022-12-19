Illawarra Mercury
Car fire under Smith Street, Wollongong apartment block

Natalie Croxon
December 20 2022 - 9:50am
December 20 2022 - 9:50am
Firefighters evacuated 35 apartments in Wollongong after a car fire broke out in the building's underground car park.

