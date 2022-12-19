Firefighters evacuated 35 apartments in Wollongong after a car fire broke out in the building's underground car park.
The emergency call came in shortly after 4am on Tuesday.
The blaze in the Smith Street complex created heavy, toxic smoke, which entered some units.
As a result, residents were evacuated until firefighters could ventilate the apartments and check the air was safe, using specialist equipment.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and declared the incident all-clear within two hours.
The fire was contained to one garage or compartment in the car park.
The vehicle was destroyed and some property damage, as well as heavy sooting, was expected.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
