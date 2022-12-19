'Gift of life': Urgent call for 200 Wollongong blood donors over Christmas

Wollongong urgently needs 200 blood donors to come forward between Christmas Eve and New year, to prevent a shortage in blood and platelets.
Blood collection service Lifeblood said the week leading into Christmas was one of the busiest of the year for blood donation orders from hospitals, and has asked Wollongong donors to come forward to ensure the supply of blood for accidents, trauma, and cancer patients can be maintained.
Across Australia, blood collection centres need more than 1800 people a day to donate in the next two weeks to prevent a shortage of blood products this festive season.
People with O and A blood groups - who make up 80 per cent of the population - are being asked to urgently book a donation.
Lifeblood Executive Director of Donor Services Cath Stone urged Australians to prioritise the "gift of life".
"The festive season is a challenging time for blood supplies because the need for blood doesn't stop over the holiday period, however fewer people are available to donate," she said.
"We know that every 18 seconds this Christmas someone somewhere in Australia will rely on blood whether that is for serious accidents, surgery, complicated births, or cancer treatment."
She said platelet donations were particularly important.
"A particular part of our blood, called platelets, only last for seven days," she said.
"Platelets are a vital clotting agent used in emergencies and cancer treatment, and it takes four donors to make just one bag of platelets.
"We therefore need to ensure that people donate blood right through the holiday period."
"Donating blood takes about an hour, but it's a gift that will make a real difference to a patient's life."
Wollongong Blood Donor Centre will be open every day during the Christmas to New Year period, except Christmas Day itself.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.