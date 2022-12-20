Illawarra Mercury
Why a black, orange Blackhawk helicopter flying about for the NSW RFS

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
Updated December 20 2022 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
The Sikorsky EH-60A Blackhawk is contracted to the NSW RFS until March and is operated by Illawarra-based Touchdown helicopters for rescue assistance. In firefighting is uses fresh water, as opposed to salt water - because salt water will rust the inside of the craft. Picture by Robert Peet.

A specialist black and orange helicopter has been flying about the Illawarra on Tuesday, and likely to be spotted again over the summer months.

