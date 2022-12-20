A specialist black and orange helicopter has been flying about the Illawarra on Tuesday, and likely to be spotted again over the summer months.
The water-bombing aircraft - a Sikorsky EH-60A Blackhawk - is on a 120-day contract with the state's Rural Fire Service (through to March), but operated by locally based Touchdown Helicopters.
A spokeswoman for Touchdown said the Blackhawk was out with a new crew to make them familiar with the fire-fighting chopper, while also testing things like the bladder tank to make sure it could carry and empty water effectively.
"Whenever we bring in new crew members we ... just make sure that they're familiar with the aircraft on the ground [and in the air]," she said.
During Tuesday's testing the chopper was getting a small amount of water from a local dam and releasing it.
The spokeswoman said the Blackhawk would do a similar exercise sometime in January.
The aircraft doesn't only fight fires, but also assists the RFS in other rescue operations such as helping in floods.
"At the beginning of November, we actually took it all the way to Burke," the Touchdown spokeswoman said.
"They were actually running out of jet fuel, so it was dropping in a big loads of jet fuel so the flood relief could continue."
She said this particular chopper was on contract for the Sydney Basin (with RFS/National Aerial Firefighting Centre), but it could be tasked to do whatever needed elsewhere.
While it's not expected to see devastating bushfires across the Illawarra and South Coast like seen in the summer of 2018/2019, the RFS is still on high alert.
On Tuesday, a spokesman for the RFS told the Mercury the fire forecast hadn't changed from the beginning of the month, but grass fires were the prominent ones to watch out for.
"Two years of wet weather has led to prolific vegetation growth across NSW, with the State now facing its most significant grass fire threat in more than a decade," Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said previously.
"It can take just a few days of hot, dry and windy conditions for grass fires to take hold, even in areas which have experienced recent heavy rains and flooding.
"It's important that households and landholders take precautions now and have a plan in place to know exactly how to react in a fire emergency."
Only last Friday were homes evacuated at Port Kembla due to a grass fire at Coomaditchie Lagoon Reserve.
NSW RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said with recent focus being on flooding, people can't forget about the dangers of bush and grass fires.
"Grass fires can move three times faster than a bush fire. They can start easily and spread quickly - destroying homes, crops and livelihoods."
