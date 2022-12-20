Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bulli Surf Life Saving Club's Naughty Elf escapades capture imaginations the world over

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated December 20 2022 - 6:39pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bulli Surf Life Saving Club's oversized Naughty Elf has been pictured but not spotted in real life. Pictures supplied

He's not so much a bad elf: just oversize, a little bit naughty, with a heart of gold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.