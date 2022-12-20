He's not so much a bad elf: just oversize, a little bit naughty, with a heart of gold.
You might not have seen him in the flesh either, but take our word for it - there's a Naughty Elf running amok in Wollongong's northern suburbs.
A check of the Bulli Surf Life Saving Club's Facebook page reveals all.
From being snapped on the balcony ahead of Sunday Sippers to taking an inflatable rescue boat for a whirl and being spotted slumped behind the bar with packets of snacks littered everywhere, the Naughty Elf has definitely lived up to his name.
In between the shenanigans, he's also managed to get out a few water safety messages and has been pictured 'boosting the morale" of lifesavers on the beach.
The elf, who may or may not share an incredible likeness to the club's deputy president Lincoln Costello, has been difficult to spot in real life and, according to Jamie Caldwell, that might not get any easier as Christmas approaches.
"It's hard to explain but the elf has been very, very busy," Mr Caldwell, the club president, said. "And from my understanding, although he isn't in the country anymore, Naughty Elf posts will continue to appear."
On the down low, rumours of the Naughty Elf now magically enjoying in the northern hemisphere abound, but you know the saying: pictures, or it didn't happen.
Sadly, the elf won't be at the club's traditional Christmas morning handicap swim where, a year ago, he first appeared.
"Lincoln turned up in the exact custom the Naughty Elf is wearing this year - but with a shelf attached to him," Mr Caldwell explained.
"He's a carpenter, so he managed to build his own shelf and attach to the rest of his outfit - about hip-high if I recall correctly.."
In a show of dedication and commitment, Mr Costello completed the swim not just dressed as the Naughty Elf but with his shelf, too.
"It was then we laughed about it and said we should do the whole elf on a shelf thing next year," Mr Caldwell said.
The club president wasn't surprised when his deputy resurrected his elfy outfit a few weeks ago.
"If anyone was going to keep the dream alive it was Linc."
And while the club has an international reputation based on its work on the beach and in the water, the Naughty Elf is broadening that reach wider than ever.
"We've had messages from everywhere - it's been quite amazing."
The handicap swim will be without its Naughty Elf, another huge turnout is expected on December 25.
"We reckon you can start Christmas Day with the family you choose at the beach and then have the rest of the day with the family you have," Mr Caldwell said.
More than 100 swimmers ranging in age from five to 60-plus joined in last year and another big turnout is expected.
If that's how you want to start Christmas Day, swimmers need to report to officials at Bulli Beach at 9am before the handicap swim starts 30 minutes later.
