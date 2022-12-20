Christmas can be expensive, as we all know. But it doesn't have to be, especially when it comes to decorating.
There are simple but stunning ways to decorate the home and Christmas table, which is great for the hip pocket and the environment.
Just go natural. If you are fortunate to live in a nature-blessed area, foraging for natural decorations is all part of the fun.
Pine cones, branches and needles, twigs, moss, berries, flowers and foliage can be combined to create a striking effect.
Red Callistemon (bottlebrush) look particularly striking on the table if they're flowering around Christmas. You don't really need anything else with those beauties on show.
Another free but gorgeous decorating idea for a mantelpiece, Christmas table or sideboard is a row of bottles or jars (or cans, teapots, vases), each with a Christmas berry branch. Use one colour for the container or mix and match. There are no rules when it comes to Christmas decorating these days.
If you do love the scent of Christmas lilies, it's worth the $20-$50 spent as they look and smell fabulous.
If you want to create a northern hemisphere Christmas ambience - that is, wintry - amber candles with a Christmas spice scent are heavenly. There are also many natural candles on the market made of soy and beeswax.
Fairy lights are not environmentally friendly but do look beautiful; just don't go overboard. For larger displays, LED and solar-powered lights are the most sustainable.
Fruit makes a fabulous natural display but can add to the Christmas budget. Cheaper options are dried orange slices and cinnamon-studded oranges made into pretty ornaments.
If the budget allows, bowls of juicy cherries, plums, peaches and nectarines add vibrant colour - and then you can eat them.
Of course, there is nothing better than a real Christmas tree, especially selecting one at a Christmas tree farm. But a real tree can be expensive (though if buying from a charity, consider splurging).
For a cheaper option, simply use branches as a tree and make your own decorations with twigs. There are countless suggestions online for creative inspiration, or you can buy natural decorations from many outlets these days. Wreaths, garlands, door and wall decorations, candle votives, name card holders - all can be made with twigs and branches.
Branches and twigs can also be arranged on a wall in the shape of a Christmas tree; hang decorations or Christmas cards, and you have an eye-catching tree totally for free.
So simple yet so stunning. And so good for the planet.
It's that summertime experience with family and friends that leaves an everlasting imprint on your heart and brings a smile to your face for years to come.
The combination of sights, sounds, and activities that gel together seem to be so much stronger during the long days of the warm summer months - and what better place to get together than at NSW's largest family owned and operated water theme park!
Australia's newest thrill ride precinct Velocity Falls is now open and offers the thrilling experiences of zero gravity and high speed racing to create some new challenges and memorable talking points amongst your group.
For young families there's Banjo's Billabong, The Mushroom Pools, Billabong Beach and Kiddies Cove.
Here's more about some of the rides and attractions:
The natural surroundings at Jamberoo provide plenty of places to set up for the day. You can even bring your own shelters and food if you wish.
There are also a range of food and beverage outlets, a surf shack and souvenir shop with everything you could possibly need for a great day out.
Admission to the park covers all rides and attractions. Parking is free and a ticket to Jamberoo is a great gift idea for anyone looking to create a meaningful and memorable impression.
The park is open daily through December and January (except Christmas Day) so come and experience Jamberoo Action Park this summer holiday season.
Book tickets or find out more at jamberoo.net
Christmas is broadly a great time to celebrate, be together, eat a little too much, and aside from some very precious and valued workers, take the day off.
But what does it all mean? The good news with Christmas is that it does exactly what it says on the tin.
There is much to enjoy about the season, but at its core Christmas is to be 'gathered by the Christ'.
Christmas recalls that Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem.
Jesus Christ, the name behind the day, tells us much about the day itself.
Jesus means 'the Lord is salvation' while Christ means 'anointed'.
Christmas recalls and celebrates that Jesus Christ was born to be the man of God's choosing to bring salvation.
Christmas recalls and celebrates that Jesus Christ was born to be the man of God's choosing to bring salvation. He was the one who would take all and any, no matter how far from God, and gather them to be their own people.- Reverend Shane Dirks, Anglican Church
He was the one who would take all and any, no matter how far from God, and gather them to be their own people.
How does he do this? Well, it's all in the name!
It was said of Jesus before he was born, that he would have a nickname. Like many, his nickname describes an unmissable part of him!
The Bible says, "...they will call him Immanuel" (which means God with us) - Matthew 2:23.
Now here is where Jesus stands alone in history. He is not only the man chosen for salvation, He himself is God, the Son - He is God.
The name says it all. Christmas is to celebrate Jesus' birth, being gathered by him and being gathered into God's own family. He is God with us.
Christmas calls us to put our faith in Him. Christmas is God with us, and by faith we are with Him.
The good news is that we can find that meaning once again.
A local church service is the place to start. Hopefully what you hear and see may inspire you to realise by faith and grace what the true meaning of Christmas is.
Wishing a truly blessed Christmas to you and all your family.
Merry Christmas!
