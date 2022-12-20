It's that summertime experience with family and friends that leaves an everlasting imprint on your heart and brings a smile to your face for years to come.
The combination of sights, sounds, and activities that gel together seem to be so much stronger during the long days of the warm summer months - and what better place to get together than at NSW's largest family owned and operated water theme park!
Australia's newest thrill ride precinct Velocity Falls is now open and offers the thrilling experiences of zero gravity and high speed racing to create some new challenges and memorable talking points amongst your group.
For young families there's Banjo's Billabong, The Mushroom Pools, Billabong Beach and Kiddies Cove.
Here's more about some of the rides and attractions:
The natural surroundings at Jamberoo provide plenty of places to set up for the day. You can even bring your own shelters and food if you wish.
There are also a range of food and beverage outlets, a surf shack and souvenir shop with everything you could possibly need for a great day out.
Admission to the park covers all rides and attractions. Parking is free and a ticket to Jamberoo is a great gift idea for anyone looking to create a meaningful and memorable impression.
The park is open daily through December and January (except Christmas Day) so come and experience Jamberoo Action Park this summer holiday season.
Book tickets or find out more at jamberoo.net