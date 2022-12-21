Why families with kids are over 2022 - the year of sickness

Whether it's been COVID-19, tonsillitis, ear infections, gastro, coughs, colds and various other ailments, Wongawilli mum Kirby says her family has had it all this year.
Like many Illawarra parents, she is exhausted after a year of battling illnesses shared between her two young daughters, herself and her husband, and says she is "not in the least bit shocked" to find that 2022 was our sickest year in two decades.
A report, released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), showed the average amount of time spent in ill health by Australians was on the rise for the first time in almost two decades, with COVID-19 one of leading causes of the disease burden.
While Kirby caught COVID-19 in March, she said the rest of her family had managed to avoid the virus, but that hasn't stopped them being almost constantly sick.
"Our two year old actually has immunity issues anyway, so she had lots of allergies, she had sepsis in 2021 and has been quite a sick child," she said.
"But the interesting comparison from year on year is with our four-year-old who is usually the picture of good health.
"She got really sick this year - we've had bouts of everything from human metapneumovirus, tonsillitis, ear infections and we've had many bouts of gastro that have gone through the house. It seems to be never ending."
"The problem is that every time one of them goes down, it's either my husband or I who end up sick with them so it's like this long drawn out process or getting through sickness."
She said her family' s experience was shared, with many friends and colleagues having similar bouts of illness.
"People have been a lot more understanding I think, because it's happened to everyone," she said.
While Kirby's family has been fortunate to be able to work form home, she says the juggle of having small children home from day care has been tough, and feels like she is dragging herself to the end of 2022.
"I was really looking forward to summer, thinking it would bring some health," she said. "But I'm just exhausted. We've just finished our last round of sicknesses, and I'm praying that next year is different. I don't want too much for Christmas, just give us a healthy year!"
She has also spent much of the year wracked with guilt - trying to balance the needs of her sick kids without putting unnecessary pressure on a struggling health system.
"Access to healthcare has been quite difficult, given shortage and things like that and as a parent, you're always on the edge of 'can we just manage this at home or do I need to see a doctor?" she said.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
