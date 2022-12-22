It's the biggest week of the year for Figtree Sports head greenkeeper Sean Bellotti - and we're not talking about Christmas.
Bellotti and his apprentice greenkeepers Jackson Williams and state bowler Matty Miles have been meticulously preparing the Figtree Sports greens to serve as headquarters for the 63rd annual South Pacific Carnival which begins o Tunesday.
Earlier this month Bellotti marked 41 years as a greenkeeper, which included recent stints at Austinmer (three years), Thirroul (10 years) and, since July 2020, Figtree.
''It's a privilege to host the South Pacific and for the past four months we've been working hard to deliver the best greens possible,'' Bellotti said.
Having endured the wettest year on record, on top of coming out of two years of COVID lockdowns, Bellotti and his team are almost ready for hundreds of bowlers to pace up and down his greens for 10 playing days.
And Bellotti says he's fortunate to work for a club with shared goals - from members accepting changes due to weather issues or big events like the South Pacific, through to the backing of fellow staff and management.
''I drive to work each day from Engadine and can say in my 41 years as a greenkeeper this is the best club I've worked for," he said.
''It starts from the top down - bowls manager Kay (Moran) is incredibly professional ... while the boss Paul (Mack) and the board are very supportive and have ambitions for the club to be the best on the coast.
''I'm lucky to have two outstanding apprentices - Jackson who has only been with us for a month or so but I'm rapt with how he's going, while Matty is a state bowler who has been here for 15 months and is an outstanding young greenkeeper.''
Now after four months of hard work, Figtree Sports is ready to be centre stage for the longest-running carnival in Illawarra bowls, with 10 days of bowls broken only by a rest on New Year's Day.
It's an event when clubmates can play together in Pairs and Fours, families can come together in Mixed Pairs, and even a once-a-week bowler might get a shot at a superstar of the sport in Singles.
Figtree will have 16 rinks - two full greens and a half green - in operation for the carnival which begins with sectional Fours on Tuesday.
Just seven other Zone 16 clubs will be a venue host with Figtree to run all finals on January 6, plus around nine hours play each day in Fours, Pairs, Singles and the emerging Mixed Pairs.
Figtree last hosted the South Pacific in 2016 when club legend Greg Thurling - who sadly passed away during that carnival - said it was his dream to have the Falcons stand beside Warilla as Zone 16's biggest club.
Front and centre for the 63rd South Pacific Carnival, plus some other major initiatives on the horizon, are steps towards that vision.
Illawarra will have both District Triples champions at next July's State Championships following Regional Play-off wins against Bowral at Windang BC.
District State Triples winners Figtree Sports with Jo Palmer as lead, Julie Cotton (second) and Kay Moran (skip) rallied from an 8-0 deficit to beat Margaret Lawless's rink 22-16.
Warilla's Colleen Galvin, Mary Astill and Di Mackay booked a spot in Senior Triples at the 2023 State Championships with a more straight forward 25-12 victory. In the State Triples Play-off decider, Figtree were slow out of the gate and trailed Bowral 8-0 after four ends but won the next nine ends on a 12-0 run to lead the 25-end decider 12-8.
Bowral then twice closed to within three shots, 14-11 and 18-15, with just three ends remaining.
Moran and partners picked up a crucial three on the 23rd end to extend the lead to six shots which proved too much for the stubborn visitors.
It's been a busy period for Warilla Women's BC in particular, with their top Division 1 side reaching the Women's State Pennants Final at Port Macquarie.
Warilla won five games to advance to the State Pennants decider against a star-studded Cabramatta side which featured South Coast legend Karen Murphy.
In the last column before Christmas, Loose Ends wishes the Zone 16 clubs and bowlers a Happy Christmas and regards for the New Year.
While bowls is slowly returning to normality after two years of COVID, the threat of the virus remains and everyone should ensure their health is their top priority.
This weekly column is particularly grateful to Brian and Angela Gibson, plus their management team for their support through another year.
Bowls NSW's Andrew Lynn and Billy Johnson have been great advocates for the local media, while in Illawarra women's bowls, Carol Davis and Brenda Cairney have continued to support the column.
Thanks to the many club contributors for backing the longest-serving newspaper bowls page in Australia.
The focus for the next fortnight is the South Pacific Carnival with Figtree Sports as headquarters.
Loose Ends will appear in Wednesday's Mercury next week, as part of the South Pacific coverage.
