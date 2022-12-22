The fastest and slowest growing suburbs in the Illawarra revealed

The population of the West Dapto area covering Horsley and Kembla Grange has skyrocketed in the past decade, growing by almost 60 per cent between 2011 and 2021.
But the population of five statistical areas shrank over the decade, with Unanderra and Mount Kembla decreasing the most, by 5.5 per cent since 2011.
An analysis of Australian Bureau of Statistics regional population data shows growing and shrinking areas across the region.
Suburbs are divided according to Statistical Areas Level 2 (SA2s) - medium-sized areas which represent a community that interacts together socially and economically.
After Horsley and Kembla Grange, the fastest growing parts of the Illawarra were in Shellharbour, Flinders, and the area covering Albion Park to Macquarie Pass - where Calderwood and Tullimbar are located.
An analysis of the data shows growth in West Dapto really took off around 2015 and 2016, while growth in places like Tullimbar and Calderwood spiked since 2019.
For new Illawarra resident Dane Parnaby, who has just moved from Bourke in Western NSW with his two kids and partner Charlotte who is pregnant with their third, it made sense to buy a home in one of these growing suburbs.
"We chose Calderwood, because I'm from the country and I know in a small community people always help each other out," he said.
"It's really family friendly, and there's parks, infrastructure that are around, friendly people who get around and say 'G'day' at the coffee shops, so I feel like it's a really good environment and somewhere iwant to raise my kids."
The Wollongong CBD and Kiama were also in the top five growth areas, with the figures showing 20 per cent growth over the decade in the Wollongong - East statistical area, and 17 per cent growth for Kiama.
Some of these statistics are mirrored in Wollongong City Council's latest housing strategy, which notes the West Dapto Release Area has produced 2045 lots of the estimated 19,500 lot capacity since 2011, while Wollongong City Centre has gained 2760 residential units in the same time.
There were five areas where the population shrank from the 2011 totals: Unanderra - Mount Kembla, Albion Park Rail, Windang - Primbee, Port Kembla - Warrawong and Warilla.
The decline in the population of suburbs around Unanderra Mount Kembla, which totals almost 900 residents, has been steady over the decade, while a population of Albion Park Rail dropped faster initially but stabilised around 2017.
Warilla's population initially grew slightly from 2011, before dropping from 2019.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
