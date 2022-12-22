Illawarra Mercury
The fastest and slowest growing suburbs in the Illawarra revealed

By Kate McIlwain
December 23 2022 - 6:30am
New Illawarra resident Dane Parnaby has just moved from Bourke in Western NSW with his two kids and partner Charlotte who is pregnant with their third, and chose to settle in fast-growing Calderwood. Picture: Robert Peet.

The population of the West Dapto area covering Horsley and Kembla Grange has skyrocketed in the past decade, growing by almost 60 per cent between 2011 and 2021.

