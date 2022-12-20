More research into nuclear energy required: Letters, December 21, 2022

I can't understand why our Labor Government will not even consider including nuclear energy in any discussion of energy policy or climate change.
Scientific research and progress always involves some risk. This is the case in areas such as medicine, transport, information technology etc. but we accept it anyway, as we should.
Scientific research into nuclear power has been going on for years in many countries and the development of small modular nuclear reactors is now showing promise, with one already being in operation in Russia.
I'm not advocating the use of nuclear power.
I'm simply advocating looking into its use. It should at least be on the table with all the others.
John Martin, Woonona
I found it quite ironic that on the same day (December 12) that two remarkably intelligent opinion pieces appeared in the Mercury while on the opposite page was yet another droll letter from Adrian Devlin regarding climate change.
The articles by Zoe Wunderberg (about the value of money) and Kasey Chambers (about job creation) were deeply thoughtful and illuminating.
On the other hand, Mr. Devlin has again labelled the majority of Australians who are concerned about climate change as susceptible to "hysteria and propaganda".
He claims that action on climate change would "cripple our nation and its people".
No mention of the cost of inaction. And he further states that "votes for the false independent Teals and Greens largely came from young people who been brainwashed".
No, it's called education Sir.
And your thoughts and opinions are disturbing to say the least.
Geoff Mooney, Lake Illawarra
I believe that Christmas has come early for most Australian families with the government's promise to provide a financial package that will assist Australian households in electrifying their homes ("Labor's power plan set to get Green light after electric move" December 15).
The cost of gas is just too expensive, with wholesale price of gas almost tripling since last year.
Three months ago, the Climate Council estimated that households in all Australian cities saved between $500 to $1900 per year by switching to electric appliances.
Switching from gas to electric is a win on many aspects; from reducing our costs of living to improving our health and protecting our environment.
What better way to end the year than to receive this very welcome news.
Ching Ang, Magill
