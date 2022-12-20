Illawarra Mercury

More research into nuclear energy required: Letters, December 21, 2022

December 21 2022 - 4:30am
Image from Shutterstock

I can't understand why our Labor Government will not even consider including nuclear energy in any discussion of energy policy or climate change.

