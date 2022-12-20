Heavy traffic after truck and car crash on Memorial Drive

A crash between a truck and car crash on Memorial Drive is causing heavy traffic on Tuesday.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW crews responded to calls of the crash just past the M1 Princes Motorway at Gwynneville about 2.45pm.
One of three eastbound lanes are closed, with heavy traffic conditions reported. A heavy vehicle tow truck is on the scene.
Transport Management Centre is advising driver's to exercise caution and expect delays.
It is understood no one is injured.
Read more:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.