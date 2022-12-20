Shellharbour City Council is warning residents and holidaymakers to be on guard as extra police presence is planned for the city's reserves, beaches, Lake Illawarra and Shell Cove marina during the summer holidays.
Surveillance by Shellharbour City Council officers will be increased to enforce parking, while Bass Point Reserve and Reddall Reserve will be patrolled for illegal campers.
Shellharbour City Council Mayor Chris Homer encouraged everyone to be mindful of signage and follow advice to ensure a safe and happy holiday break.
"Nobody wants a fine, especially at this time of year. Pay attention to regulatory signage and be considerate of one another," Mayor Homer said.
"Importantly, if you're enjoying our beautiful beaches, please swim between the flags, be aware of the conditions and follow the direction of lifeguards at all times," he said.
For issues relating to illegal camping, parking, litter, toilets and facilities, contact Shellharbour City Council on 4221 6111.
For issues regarding bag limits and over-fishing, contact the Department of Primary Industries Fisheries Compliance team on 1800 043 536 (Fishers Watch).
For issues relating to anti-social and criminal behaviour, trail bikes, hooning and illegal fireworks, contact Lake Illawarra Local District on 4232 5599 or 131 444.
