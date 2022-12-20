Work to ensure the safety of Windang Bridge will begin in the new year.
Work being carried out will include repairs to the piers and another 16,000 ton of rock under the bridge.
"This will provide a stable support for the whole bridge in the future without impeding the flow of water through the Lake Illawarra Entrance Channel," the spokesperson said.
About three years ago, serious erosion of the scour - in this case the sand around the bridge's foundation - near the piers in the main channel threatened the bridge's structural stability.
"Urgent scour protection work under the bridge was carried out in 2019 as well as work to stabilise the bridge piers and prevent further sand erosion.
"Since then, Transport for NSW has continued to monitor the Windang Bridge and maintained a work compound at the Fern Street boat ramp carpark to ensure a quick response if urgent repair work was required."
Transport for NSW says work is expected to start in February 2023, weather permitting, and will take up to 18 months to complete.
In the waterway, the set navigational channel with two spans of the bridge marked in colours outlining the path for boats will not be blocked by this work.
The entrance will remain open to boats, however, there will be certain areas under the bridge where boats cannot go.
Transport for NSW says it will notify the community in advance of work.
