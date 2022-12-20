Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Transport for NSW sets 2023 date for Windang Bridge repair work

By Newsroom
Updated December 20 2022 - 6:18pm, first published 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Improvement work for Windang Bridge is planned in 2023, a state department says. File picture.

Work to ensure the safety of Windang Bridge will begin in the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.