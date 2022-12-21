Twenty days ago, a memorial was held in the Illawarra to remember the victims of domestic violence who lost their lives in the past year.
Since those 20 days, 11 more women have died. 55 women have been lost to alleged acts of violence in Australia this year. Let that sink in.
One of those women was a 37-year-old from Albion Park Rail.
She was found dead in her unit by police late on Sunday evening. A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder and the matter is now before the court.
Another man was also arrested Wednesday morning, in the Blue Mountains, over the suspected murder of a 31-year-old teacher.
She was found dead in a western Sydney home on Sunday.
The lead up to Christmas has been grim. And yet, where is the national outcry?
Illawarra Women's Health Centre general manager Sally Stevenson said it isn't unusual for incidents of domestic violence to increase in the lead-up to the holiday period.
"We've been predicted increasing rates," she said.
"That's due to broader issues like the emerging impact of COVID, the increasing cost of living that is putting additional pressure on families, and the cost of adverse weather events."
But the rate of deaths equating to one woman every second day is just "unprecedented", she said.
"It's a tragedy," Ms Stevenson said.
But what is more distressing, she added, is the deafening silence from our political leaders. I have to agree.
"There's a lot of rhetoric around International Women's Day and the International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women," she said.
"The Commonwealth Government recently launched its 10 year national plan to eliminate violence.
"And yet, we have this extraordinary number of alleged murders and it's silent.
"There's a huge gap between the rhetoric and the political leadership."
Ms Stevenson has called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to call out the names of every woman who has lost their life to "show respect and leadership".
"We need to call this out for what it is. This is a national emergency," she said.
"It's distressing that there's been very little political comment on this."
Some services will close during the Christmas and New Year break. The Illawarra Women's Centre will close from December 24 to January 8.
The Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Services (4229 4604) and Family Advocacy and Support Services (0411 103 471) will continue to operate as usual during this period, closing only for public holidays.
If you need additional support during this period, please call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 7732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14. In an emergency, please call triple-0.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
