The Illawarra Academy of Sport's best para and 'Lonestar' athletes had an extremely successful time at the Swimming NSW Senior State Age Championships at Sydney Olympic Park, with juniors claiming a number of medals.
As a result of their great performances, they have qualified for the National Championships held at the Gold Coast in April next year.
The IAS' athletes claimed nine golds, seven silvers and two bronze medals and achieved a number of personal best times in their respective races.
It was a particularly impressive week for para athlete Jack Gibson, who claimed three golds in the 200 metre freestyle multi-class 12 and over, 400 metre freestyle multi-class 12 and over and the 100 metre backstroke multi-class 12 and over.
The youngster then claimed three silvers in the 50 metre freestyle multi-class 12-14 years, 100 metre freestyle multi-class 12 and over and 50 metre backstroke multi-class 12-14 years.
Gibson has had a sensational year in both swimming and cross-country where he has claimed medals in both sports.
Fellow para-sports athlete Jarred Dyer performed admirably, claiming first in 50 metre backstroke multi-class 12 and over, 50 metre butterfly multi-class 12 and over, 100 metre backstroke multi-class 12 and over whilst gaining silver in the 100 metre butterfly multi-class 12 and over and finishing fourth in the 100 metre freestyle multi-class 12 and over.
The IAS athletes who are part of the organisation's 'Lonestar' program - which tailors to athletes who compete in sports that the IAS do not currently have a specific program for or for athletes who fall outside the sports specific eligibility - also did extremely well at Olympic Park.
Talika Irvine claimed second in the 400 metre individual medley 16 and over, third in the 200 metre individual medley 16 and over, third in the 200 metre backstroke 16 and over and made the finals for the 100 metre breaststroke, 100 metre backstroke and 200 metre breaststroke.
Ivy Miller was very busy during the event. She claimed three first-placed finishes in the 200 metre medley relay 15-17 years, 200 metre backstroke 15 years and 500 metre 10 x 50 metre free relay.
She finished second in the 100 metre backstroke 15 years and the 50 metre backstroke 15 years and made the finals for the 100 metre butterfly, 50 metre butterfly, 200 metre free relay, 200 metre individual medley, 100 metre freestyle and 400 metre individual medley.
Riley Anthes made the finals for the 400 metre freestyle and 800 metres freestyle. Perhaps even more impressively, he backed up just two days later and finished with bronze in the five kilometre race in the NSW Open Water Championships in western Sydney.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
