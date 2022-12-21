Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Best Illawarra Academy of Sport swimmers claim glory at Swimming NSW State Championships

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
December 22 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IAS athlete Ivy Miller (centre) picked up three gold medals at the Swimming NSW State Championships at Sydney Olympic Park. Picture supplied

The Illawarra Academy of Sport's best para and 'Lonestar' athletes had an extremely successful time at the Swimming NSW Senior State Age Championships at Sydney Olympic Park, with juniors claiming a number of medals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.