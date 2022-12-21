A growing trend for environmentally friendly holidays will see more "eco cabins" pop up around Kiama in the future, after the NSW Government pledged $150,000 in help.
Cedar View Estate were given a grant to build three new eco-friendly luxury villas in Jamberoo as part of a tourism recovery initiative.
Aleisha Brooke-Smith and her fiance Kirk Johnston are behind the new venture, with the villas to be constructed on the family farm.
"We wanted to keep the family farm within the family, it's where I grew up and where myself, my partner Kirk and son Tatium want to end up," Miss Brooke-Smith told the Mercury.
"Cedar View Estate aims to uncover the charm of Jamberoo Valley and showcase the Kiama municipality to all tourists, whether travelling from near or far.
"Through our diverse range of off-grid experiences such as rare fossil finding, on-site waterfall scouting, intimate alpaca encounters, and our renowned Giant Bohemian Swing, we aim to create forever memorable experiences that positively impact the environment and the local community."
The A-frame cabins have already secured development approval from Kiama Council and are expected to be completed in 2023.
Miss Brooke-Smith said they want to help their guests reconnect with nature as well as increase their health and wellbeing.
"We want to make change in the world and this is why we exist," she said.
It will be the second provider in the area to offer dedicated sustainable accommodation, following Jerrara's Cicada Luxury Camping's recent opening to the public.
Destination Kiama's Tourism and Events Manager Sally Bursell said they were noticing an increase in popularity for environmentally-friendly holidays.
Ms Bursell said the pandemic played a big part in this trend and people who would normally opt for mainstream travel (cruises and big hotels) now wanted open space, be away from crowds and connect with nature.
"They are still willing to drop a penny to achieve luxury items and creature comforts but immersed in nature," she said.
"Secondly, millennials and Gen Z have started to dominate the travelling demographic. They have grown up with eco-messaging and have a particular interest in travelling consciously, experiencing authentic experiences, and those that are appealing when shared with friends."
It's the same scenario further down the coast, with Shoalhaven City Council's tourism department also noting a shift in holiday trends and more "conscious travellers".
"Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their environmental footprint and seeking out sustainable and eco experiences,"said Kate Selig, Acting Tourism Manager.
"With 90 per cent of our visitors coming from Sydney and Canberra we are seeing an increase in those city dwellers wanting to reconnect with nature, and themselves through experiences like forest bathing, yoga retreats, luxury treatments, and nature based guided experiences."
Sustainable tourism truly is on the rise.- Kate Selig, Shoalhaven Council
Ms Selig said 70 per cent of the Shoalhaven consisted of "natural areas" with an array of environmentally friendly options.
"Paperbark Camp in Jervis Bay was one of the pioneers of glamping and now has its Advanced EcoCertification. Similarly, Silos Estate is 100 per cent off grid and boasts the largest Tesla Charging Station in the Southern Hemisphere," she said.
"Eco experiences include Valley Outdoors who take eco tours in Kangaroo Valley, and just won a Take 3 for the Sea award for their zero waste F.O.C.K Festival (Festival of Canoe and Kayak).
"We also have Forest Bathing, immersive Aboriginal experiences and a number of operators where sustainability has been considered in all aspects of the business such as Jervis Bay Brewing Co, Jervis Bay Mussels and Cupitts. Sustainable tourism truly is on the rise."
According to the Tourism Sentiment Index, sustainable tourism based conversations have been on an upward trend globally throughout the past year, increasing by 53 per cent over the previous financial year.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
